Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $165.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $175.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

