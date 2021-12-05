Fifth Third Bancorp Has $756,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

CE opened at $153.42 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

