Fifth Third Bancorp Has $847,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.42 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

