Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,103. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

