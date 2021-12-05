Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 626 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UBS Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,741,000 after acquiring an additional 627,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

