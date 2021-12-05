Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 38,950 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WTBA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $324,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

