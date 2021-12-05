Financial Analysis: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) versus Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.15 $538.00 million $11.20 4.18 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

