Financial Comparison: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maison Luxe and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 65.26%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.04 -$245.80 million ($1.35) -9.89

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97%

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

