Financial Review: Associated Capital Group (AC) versus The Competition

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Associated Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.81% 16.81% 6.09%

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 7.96 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 8.52

Associated Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Associated Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 509 2255 2297 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.13%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Associated Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Associated Capital Group peers beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

