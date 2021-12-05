First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 39,604 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Apple accounts for 5.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 81,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

