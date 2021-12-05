First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $206.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

