First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $101.83 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.