First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

DEED stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

