FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

