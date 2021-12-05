Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $126,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.03. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

