Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 546,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 23.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,155. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $872.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

