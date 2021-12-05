Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,026 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,969,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.26 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

