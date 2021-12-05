Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 510,854 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 99.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,854 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

