Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.