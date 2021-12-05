ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 352,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,078. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.