Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 35.55 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.51

Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 331 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) competitors beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.