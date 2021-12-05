Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

