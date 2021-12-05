Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $57,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.73 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.