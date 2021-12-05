Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 20,762,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,804,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,160,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

