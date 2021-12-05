Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and have sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.