FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.13. 134,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,534. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

