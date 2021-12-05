Function X Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $395.44 million and $18.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,911.24 or 0.99551557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00825326 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

