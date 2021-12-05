Fusion (FSN) Price Up 153.3% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Fusion has a market cap of $112.36 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 153.3% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 0.99468576 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001330 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,290,475 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

