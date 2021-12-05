Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Future has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

