FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCPH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $467.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

