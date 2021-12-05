FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Increased by Analyst

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.19 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 178,128 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.