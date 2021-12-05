Galatasaray Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.96 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $17.50 million and $2.96 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

