Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,112. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

