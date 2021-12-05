Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

