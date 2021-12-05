Garrison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

