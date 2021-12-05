Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

MA stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

