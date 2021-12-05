Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.