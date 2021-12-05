Gather Market Capitalization Reaches $14.41 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $14.41 million and $1.13 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gather has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

