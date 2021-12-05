Gems (GEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,607.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $410,832.68 and $14,607.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

