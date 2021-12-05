Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of GCO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

