Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 355 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $11,619.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

