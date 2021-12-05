GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GFL stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.86. 402,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$34.09 and a twelve month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

