GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

