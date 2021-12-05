Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

