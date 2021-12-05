Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

