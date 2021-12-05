GoByte Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,970.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $445,918.22 and $10,970.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

