goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $135.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHMEF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

