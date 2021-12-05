Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,854 Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $31.60 on Friday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

