Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,854 Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $31.60 on Friday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.