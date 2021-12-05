Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,052 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK opened at $26.96 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $373.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $31,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

