Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,226 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 340.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.